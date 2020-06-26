BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

BioCardia Inc (OTCMKTS:BCDA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $1.55, but opened at $2.17. BioCardia shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 2,782,035 shares.

Specifically, Director Jim L. Allen bought 142,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $299,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 668,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on BioCardia in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91.

BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 2,191.28% and a negative return on equity of 423.10%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioCardia stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCardia Inc (OTCMKTS:BCDA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 92,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.35% of BioCardia at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

