Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biocept from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Biocept in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ BIOC opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. Biocept has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 185.80% and a negative net margin of 463.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biocept will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 457,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.96% of Biocept at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

