Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Earns “Buy” Rating from National Securities

National Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOX opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.07. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.