Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,043,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,075,698,000 after buying an additional 384,396 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Biogen by 5.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,965,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,051,320,000 after buying an additional 776,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Biogen by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,614,008,000 after buying an additional 30,055 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,569,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,356,028,000 after purchasing an additional 348,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,372,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,065,558,000 after purchasing an additional 69,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $262.63 on Friday. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $298.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 33.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Biogen from $390.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Biogen from $306.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.50.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.