Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.83, approximately 63,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 101,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BIREF shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19.

About Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

