Bitradio Price Hits $0.0087 on Major Exchanges (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $77,029.03 and approximately $85.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007740 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001429 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000378 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,815,828 coins and its circulating supply is 8,815,824 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io.

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

