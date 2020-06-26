BitTorrent Hits Market Capitalization of $63.52 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One BitTorrent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including UPbit and Binance. BitTorrent has a market cap of $63.52 million and approximately $20.21 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.85 or 0.01845659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00172110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00051426 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00112297 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent was first traded on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent Token Trading

BitTorrent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and UPbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

