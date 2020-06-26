BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) SVP Laura L. Felice Sells 7,000 Shares

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $248,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,802.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BJ opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.35. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,485,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,695,000 after acquiring an additional 750,220 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,261,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,484,000 after buying an additional 1,539,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,435,000 after buying an additional 232,535 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,422,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,824,000 after buying an additional 665,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,542,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,821,000 after buying an additional 1,229,962 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.84.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.