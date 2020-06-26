Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Holdings Decreased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 154,414 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.24% of Black Hills worth $49,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 9.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,432,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,725,000 after purchasing an additional 120,058 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,414,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,072,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,265,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,384,000 after purchasing an additional 119,600 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 38.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,154,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,951,000 after purchasing an additional 320,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 3.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,069,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,458,000 after purchasing an additional 37,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKH opened at $54.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.33. Black Hills Corp has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $87.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 11.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Black Hills Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.62%.

In other Black Hills news, Director Tony A. Jensen bought 3,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.43 per share, with a total value of $199,889.03. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,773.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $384,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 88,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,449,318.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Siebert Williams Shank raised Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Black Hills in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Black Hills from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Black Hills has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

