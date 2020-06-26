BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Shares Down 2.1%

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC) fell 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,283.26 ($16.33) and last traded at GBX 1,298 ($16.52), 92,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 75% from the average session volume of 52,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,326 ($16.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $699.24 million and a P/E ratio of -11.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,283 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,435.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a GBX 19.70 ($0.25) dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $12.80. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.80%.

About BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

