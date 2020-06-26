Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Trading Down 1.5%

Blancco Technology Group PLC (LON:BLTG) shares fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 201 ($2.56) and last traded at GBX 201 ($2.56), 7,760 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 26,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 204 ($2.60).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blancco Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $152.99 million and a P/E ratio of 115.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 195.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 189.65.

Blancco Technology Group

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile device diagnostics and data erasure services in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from HDDs and complex SSDs in PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; Blancco Mobile Solutions, a mobile diagnostics testing and erasure solution; and Blancco File Eraser, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers.

