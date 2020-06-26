Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLMN opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 57.88%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.04.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,742.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

