BMC Stock Holdings Inc Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share (NASDAQ:BMCH)

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for BMC Stock in a report issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.35.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $920.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.13 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

BMCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BMC Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BMC Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.08.

BMCH stock opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.43. BMC Stock has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average is $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

In related news, insider Timothy D. Johnson bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,275.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,364.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BMC Stock by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,549 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BMC Stock by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 44,194 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in BMC Stock by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 213,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BMC Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in BMC Stock by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

