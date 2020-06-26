Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Director Sells $279,180.00 in Stock

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Director Daniel J. Levin sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $279,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,106 shares in the company, valued at $219,898.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BOX opened at $20.33 on Friday. Box Inc has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.27. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. BOX had a negative net margin of 18.56% and a negative return on equity of 485.15%. The firm had revenue of $183.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Box Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BOX from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in BOX by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 11,674,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399,650 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,939,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BOX by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,236,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in BOX by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,662,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.