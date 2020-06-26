BOX (NYSE:BOX) Shares Down 2% on Insider Selling

Shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $20.56 and last traded at $20.38, 112,673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,977,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.79.

Specifically, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 65,912 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $1,370,310.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,893.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeff Mannie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,815 shares of company stock valued at $3,000,701 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on BOX from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on BOX from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BOX from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $183.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.08 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 485.15% and a negative net margin of 18.56%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Box Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BOX by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BOX by 513.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BOX by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,471,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,687,000 after purchasing an additional 789,408 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in BOX by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 275,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BOX by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 602,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 30,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About BOX (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.