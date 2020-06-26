Brian Distelburger Sells 15,175 Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) President Brian Distelburger sold 15,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $272,846.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 3,581,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,394,147.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Tuesday, June 9th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $161,700.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $151,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $141,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $144,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $129,200.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $121,900.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $113,700.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $122,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $103,100.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $105,100.00.

Shares of YEXT opened at $16.93 on Friday. Yext Inc has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 41.78%. The company had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yext during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yext during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Yext during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Yext by 8.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yext during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on YEXT. Oppenheimer began coverage on Yext in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Yext in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yext from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Yext in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.35.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.