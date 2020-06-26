Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.75, but opened at $25.73. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Brinker International shares last traded at $23.30, with a volume of 3,225,903 shares trading hands.

EAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. State Street Corp raised its position in Brinker International by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,357,000 after acquiring an additional 33,366 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Brinker International by 36.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 18.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Brinker International by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Brinker International by 111.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.19.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.99 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Company Profile (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

