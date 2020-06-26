Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,153 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.81% of Brink’s worth $47,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCO. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 68.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,887,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,362,000 after buying an additional 1,581,779 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 36.9% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,250,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,152,000 after buying an additional 606,149 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,113,000 after buying an additional 557,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at $48,432,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Brink’s in the first quarter valued at $16,948,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brink's alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $43.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.60. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $97.12.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.80 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.15% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brink’s will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.42%.

In other news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $68,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas A. Pertz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.60 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,799,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,234 shares of company stock valued at $435,237 over the last ninety days. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCO. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on Brink’s to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Standpoint Research upgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brink’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.20.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brink’s (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.