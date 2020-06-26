Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BWEN has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Broadwind Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ BWEN opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.73 million, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.63. Broadwind Energy has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.60 million. Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadwind Energy will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWEN. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 422,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind Energy by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 90,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

