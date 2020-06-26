Brokerages Expect Electromed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Electromed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Electromed’s earnings. Electromed reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 215.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Electromed will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Electromed.

Electromed (NASDAQ:ELMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter.

Electromed stock opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41. Electromed has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $19.73.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

