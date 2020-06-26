Brokerages Set Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Target Price at $24.17

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.17.

ATSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt sold 3,728 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $81,270.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 224.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 2,839.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $25.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1,055.00 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average is $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $389.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.25 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

