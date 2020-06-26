Brokerages Set Aritzia Inc (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target at $22.42

Aritzia Inc (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.42.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Aritzia from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Aritzia from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Aritzia from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aritzia from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Aritzia from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of ATZAF opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. Aritzia has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

