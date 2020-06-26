Brokerages Set Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) PT at $63.71

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.71.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $59.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.51. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.