Brokerages Set Newriver Reit PLC (LON:NRR) Target Price at GBX 128.60

Shares of Newriver Reit PLC (LON:NRR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 125.80 ($1.60).

Several brokerages have weighed in on NRR. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on shares of Newriver Reit from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 145 ($1.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Newriver Reit from GBX 80 ($1.02) to GBX 88 ($1.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Newriver Reit from GBX 232 ($2.95) to GBX 95 ($1.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of LON:NRR opened at GBX 60.73 ($0.77) on Tuesday. Newriver Reit has a one year low of GBX 47.55 ($0.61) and a one year high of GBX 218.50 ($2.78). The firm has a market capitalization of $186.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 62.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 127.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Newriver Reit Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

