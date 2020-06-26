Brokers Issue Forecasts for Phillips 66’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Phillips 66 in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $6.96 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.81.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $70.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.51. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

In other news, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,273.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $70,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,637,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 614,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,504,000 after buying an additional 34,478 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 105,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.