Brokers Offer Predictions for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.74). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CL King increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.59.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.83. The company has a market capitalization of $510.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.28. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

