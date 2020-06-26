Brokers Offer Predictions for Penn Virginia Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.85.

PVAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

PVAC stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62. Penn Virginia has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $37.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $91.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.40 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 59.65% and a return on equity of 23.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Penn Virginia during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Penn Virginia during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 597,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $10,664,759.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

