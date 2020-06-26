Brokers Set Expectations for Banner Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Banner in a report issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Banner’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Banner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. TheStreet cut Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $35.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Banner has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $60.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). Banner had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $138.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Banner during the first quarter valued at $39,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Banner by 2,257.5% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Banner by 18.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Banner by 134.2% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

