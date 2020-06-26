Brokers Set Expectations for LivePerson, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for LivePerson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 22nd. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.27). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for LivePerson’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

LPSN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LivePerson from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.85.

LPSN opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.25. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average of $32.40.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.08 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.59% and a negative net margin of 37.65%.

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 12,047 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $441,763.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fred Mossler sold 7,102 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $260,998.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,762 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 17.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

