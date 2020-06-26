BTIG Research Raises Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Price Target to $14.00

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Green Brick Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Green Brick Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub raised Green Brick Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Brick Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $624.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 2.69. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $13.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $213.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.36 million. Analysts predict that Green Brick Partners will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

