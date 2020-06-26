Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,498 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.44% of Burlington Stores worth $46,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,428,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $126,083,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,097,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,177.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 552,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,936,000 after buying an additional 509,034 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 945.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 431,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,304,000 after buying an additional 389,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores stock opened at $203.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $250.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $801.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,343.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 14,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,077,045.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,220,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,776 shares of company stock worth $6,493,017. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BURL. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.78.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.