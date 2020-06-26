Byline Bancorp Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Byline Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BY. ValuEngine cut Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Byline Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Byline Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Byline Bancorp stock opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. Byline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.98.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.53 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 7.06%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 40.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

