CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $80.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CalAmp stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $259.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99.

Get CalAmp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAMP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CalAmp from $7.75 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CalAmp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on CalAmp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.18.

In related news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $34,300.00. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $188,700.00. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.