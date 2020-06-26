Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Holdings Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787,642 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,475 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $45,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 43.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Scotia Howard Weill reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

CM stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.69. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $46.45 and a 52-week high of $87.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $1.047 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

