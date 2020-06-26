Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Senior Officer Sean Finn Sells 5,000 Shares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.98, for a total transaction of C$594,921.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,857,700.31.

Sean Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

On Friday, June 12th, Sean Finn sold 163 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$120.17, for a total transaction of C$19,587.71.

On Thursday, May 28th, Sean Finn sold 210 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.15, for a total transaction of C$25,020.45.

On Monday, May 4th, Sean Finn sold 314 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.49, for a total transaction of C$35,007.86.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Sean Finn sold 425 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$117.86, for a total transaction of C$50,090.50.

Shares of CNR opened at C$118.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$117.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$116.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$92.01 and a 12-month high of C$127.79.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.43%.

CNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$120.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$119.38.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.