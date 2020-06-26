Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $3.65 Per Share (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $3.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.62. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2020 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $16.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $19.18 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported C$4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.87 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CP. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$312.00 to C$347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$341.00 to C$387.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$345.00 to C$350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$246.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$342.46.

TSE CP opened at C$341.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.79, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$336.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$329.65. The company has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.59. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$252.00 and a 1-year high of C$365.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.03%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 900 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$359.42, for a total value of C$323,478.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205 shares in the company, valued at C$73,681.10. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 300 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$327.81, for a total value of C$98,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,245,678.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.