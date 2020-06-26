Cannabis Sativa Inc (OTCMKTS:CBDS) CFO Sells $10,121.60 in Stock

Cannabis Sativa Inc (OTCMKTS:CBDS) CFO Brad E. Herr sold 15,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $10,121.60.

CBDS stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71. Cannabis Sativa Inc has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $2.21.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain; Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC; Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face; Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion; and Lip Garden, an emollient balm.

