Capital One Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Talos Energy in a research report issued on Monday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.42). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.19) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TALO. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.77 million, a PE ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 3.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $187.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.26 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 17.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 25,581,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655,012 shares during the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,520,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 3,573,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,548,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,217,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after acquiring an additional 21,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 120,649 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

