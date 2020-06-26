Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of W&T Offshore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). Capital One Financial currently has a “Underweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $124.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.93 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 34.59% and a negative return on equity of 30.31%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.80 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.85.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 3.21. W&T Offshore has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 24.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after buying an additional 1,180,401 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at $38,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the first quarter valued at $176,000. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director B Frank Stanley acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 203,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,730.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

