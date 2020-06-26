Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Director Buys $1,834,019.00 in Stock

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 75,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,834,019.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CATM opened at $24.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.09. Cardtronics PLC has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $47.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardtronics PLC will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Cardtronics from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Cardtronics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cardtronics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

