CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CDNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CareDx from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of CareDx from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $32.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.33. CareDx has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $41.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 0.98.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 57,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,656,944.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $436,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,385 shares in the company, valued at $884,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,356 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,980 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CareDx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CareDx in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 7.9% in the first quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,294,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,255,000 after buying an additional 94,335 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 265.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,791 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,025,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,394,000 after acquiring an additional 322,513 shares during the period.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

