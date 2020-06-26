CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) SVP Charles Joseph Wilson Sells 39,085 Shares

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 39,085 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $3,613,799.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,137.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE KMX opened at $89.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.72. CarMax, Inc has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.19 and its 200-day moving average is $83.20.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 477,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,867,000 after acquiring an additional 58,588 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in CarMax by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,053,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,691,000 after buying an additional 200,720 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in CarMax by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CarMax by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

