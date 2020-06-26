Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) Senior Officer Sells C$502,727.97 in Stock

Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) Senior Officer Luc Langevin sold 34,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.51, for a total value of C$502,727.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$659,276.36.

Shares of Cascades stock opened at C$14.27 on Friday. Cascades Inc has a 1 year low of C$9.94 and a 1 year high of C$15.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Cascades alerts:

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cascades Inc will post 1.2536792 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAS. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cascades from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.60.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.