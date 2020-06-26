Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Holdings Raised by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1,246.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,653,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $149.23 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $181.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 18.03%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CASY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.91.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

