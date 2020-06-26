CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) Stock Price Down 1.5%

CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP)’s share price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.22, approximately 86,600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,158,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.

CELLECT BIOTECH/S

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

