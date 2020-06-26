Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CLLS. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Cellectis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Cellectis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cellectis from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.71.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $798.78 million, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.26. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $21.97.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $51.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.07 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 17.60% and a negative net margin of 93.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cellectis will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLLS. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cellectis by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cellectis by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 96,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

