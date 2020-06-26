Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Maxim Group raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $15.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Celsius traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 967100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Get Celsius alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Celsius by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 51,298 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Celsius by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 16.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 65,013 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter worth about $120,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $770.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,136.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.