Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Director Sells $1,916,100.00 in Stock

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $1,916,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CNC opened at $63.36 on Friday. Centene Corp has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Centene by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Centene by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in Centene by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Centene by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.