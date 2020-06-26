Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.19.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $34.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.52.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 33.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $91,216.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $394,630.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,846.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 56.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,641,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,416,000 after buying an additional 1,308,464 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 565.6% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 38,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 32,349 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 331,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,133,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.9% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 539,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,124,000 after buying an additional 48,675 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

