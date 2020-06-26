ChatCoin (CHAT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $523,757.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 36% lower against the dollar. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $523,757.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, HitBTC, EXX and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00027895 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,202.29 or 1.00335332 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001198 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00087851 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006392 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000443 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Binance, OKEx, EXX, Huobi, HitBTC, ZB.COM, BigONE and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

